Randy Mazey Collects Win No. 250

Randy Mazey grabs 250th win at West Virginia
On Sunday, the West Virginia Mountaineers took the series finale over the Baylor Bears 8-4, marking head coach Randy Mazey's 250th win at West Virginia and is currently the fourth winningest coach in program history. 

In his first season at the helm, Mazey transitioned the Mountaineers from the Big East to the Big 12 Conference in 2013, and some believe the team was snubbed for a postseason bid after finishing third in the conference and a 33-26 overall record and again in 2016 after going 36-22. 

The program was forced to play conference games in Charleston, Beckley, and Washington, Pa in Mazey's first two seasons due to Hawley Field not meeting conference requirements. They broke ground on Monongalia County Ballpark in October of 2013 and opened on April 10, 2015. 

Since then, the program has skyrocketed to heights it had not seen in decades. West Virginia made its first NCAA tournament appearance in 21 years (2017). Just two years later, it hosted its first NCAA regional since 1955, including collecting 36 or more wins in the last four full seasons (2020 season canceled due to COVID-19). 

Mazey had taken over a program that finished in the top four of the Big East five times in 19 years, facilities that were in badly need of an upgrade to four consecutive Big 12 Championship semifinal appearances.

The Mountaineers are back in action on Wednesday as they host the Marshall Thundering Herd at 6:30 pm EST. 

