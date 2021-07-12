Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

Ryan Bergert Drafted by the San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres selected West Virginia starting pitcher Ryan Bergert
Author:
Publish date:

West Virginia starting pitcher Ryan Bergert was selected by the San Diego Padres in the sixth round (190th overall) of the 2021 Major League Baseball draft. 

Bergert missed the 2021 baseball season due to an injury suffered during the offseason after earning a spot in the weekend starting rotation in 2020, going 2-2 on the year with a 2.92 ERA in the abbreviated season. 

The Canton, OH native, burst onto the scene in the 2019 Big 12 Conference Tournament semifinal against nationally ranked Texas Tech. As a freshman, he tossed a scoreless five innings and allowing only one hit as the Mountaineers advanced to the Championship game after a 2-0 win. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Ryan Bergert
Baseball

Ryan Bergert Drafted by the San Diego Padres

Jackson Wolf
Baseball

West Virginia Ace Jackson Wolf Drafted by the San Diego Padres

Nov 14, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers safety Sean Mahone (29) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble during the third quarter during the fourth quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

Sean Mahone Earns Academic All-American Honors

E40uA5-WUAUaMKP
Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

Screen Shot 2021-07-11 at 10.33.27 PM
Football

Freshmen Faces: DL Hammond Russell

Screen Shot 2021-07-01 at 9.54.34 AM
Recruiting

WVU Commit Named Gatorade MVP at FBU Top Gun Showcase

USATSI_15016029_168388579_lowres
Football

Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting WVU's 2021 CB Order

_97A2738
Football

A Quick Glance at the History of West Virginia in the Big 12 Standings