The Mountaineers Host the Wildcats in their Final Homestand of the Season
Morgantown, WV - The West Virginia Mountaineers (29-18, 15-9) welcome the Kansas State Wildcats (28-19, 12) in their final home series of the regular season.
Game 1: Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST
Game 2: Saturday, 4:00 p.m. EST
Game 3: Sunday (Senior Day), 1:00 p.m. EST.
All the action will stream on ESPN+.
West Virginia got back in the win column Wednesday night with a dominant 18-7 win against Penn State after dropping the final two games of a three game series against Cincinnati last weekend and as a result, fell three games back in the Big 12 Conference standings.
JJ Wetherholt leads the Mountaineers at the plate with a .368 batting average. The junior has also hit eight doubles and four home runs and collected 19 RBIs in 22 appearances.
Senior Reed Chumley took the team home run lead after hitting his 13th of the season in the win Wednesday night, while sitting second on the team in batting average at .315 and has a team-high 11 doubles and he is tied with junior Kyle West for a team-best 38 RBIs. West is second in the team with 12 home runs.
Sam White is currently riding a six-game hitting streak - three were multi-hit games. The sophomore is batting a team-high .324 among the Mountaineers that have played 75% of the games.
West Virginia senior Hayden Cooper (1-2, 5.87 ERA) will take the mound in game one. Game two will feature Derek Clark. The senior holds a 5-2 record, and his 3.48 ERA ranks fifth in the Big 12. Junior Tyler Switalski (2-2, 6.70 ERA) will make the start in the series finale.
Kansas State will counter with Owen Boerema (4-3, 5.13). The senior ranks sixth in the conference in strikeouts with 75 while game two starter, redshirt sophomore Jackson Wentworth (4-3,), sits fifth in the league in strikeouts (82) and ninth in ERA (3.83).
The Wildcats started 6-1 in Big 12 Conference play but dropped seven of their next eight. Kansas State has won its last two series, both of which were home, and has not grabbed a road series win since sweeping Houston the Big 12 series opener.
Kansas State leads the Big 12 in stolen bases with 109 and junior Brendan Jones has swiped a conference-leading 32 bags. Jones also ranks second in the league in walks drawn with 42.
Redshirt junior Brady Jay leads the team with a .343 batting average and has a team-high 43 RBIs. Freshman Nick English has hit a team-best 17 doubles and senior Chuck Ingram and redshirt junior Raphael Pelletier are tied with the team lead in home runs with nine.
West Virginia leads the all-time series 18-13, including a 9-3 home record versus Kansas State.