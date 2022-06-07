Two Big 12 Squads Survive the Opening Weekend of the NCAA Tournament

Five Big 12 Conference teams entered the NCAA baseball tournament and only Texas and Oklahoma advanced to the NCAA Super Regionals over the weekend.

The Texas Longhorns went a perfect 3-0, outscoring their opponents 26-6 as a regional host. Texas defeated Air Force in game one before brushing aside Louisiana Tech and downed Air Force in the regional final 10-1. The Longhorns will travel to East Carolina for a three-game series.

After a five-and-a-half-hour weather delay in the Gainsville Regional final, Peyton Graham lifted a two-run to tie the game at three and sparked a four run eighth inning as the Sooners moved past Florida 5-4 in a winner take all game seven. Oklahoma will head to Blacksburg, VA to meet the Virginia Tech Hokies in a three-game series.

Notre Dame defeated Texas Tech twice in the Statesboro Regional. However, The Red Raiders did pick up a pair of wins, sliding past UNC Greensboro 2-0 in the opener and defeated host team Georgia Southern in the elimination game before the Fighting Irish knocked Tech out of the tournament in the regional final.

TCU was eliminated by Texas A&M in the regional final. The Horned Frogs dropped the opener to Louisiana 7-6, bounced back with a win over Oral Roberts and got revenge on Louisiana before a seven run ninth inning lifted the Aggies over TCU in the final 15-9.

Oklahoma State lost a heartbreaker at home to Arkansas 7-3 in the Stillwater Regional Final. The weekend ultimately came down to two programs in a high-scoring affair with Arkansas taking the first matchup 20-12. Oklahoma State got its revenge 14-10 in game two but the Razorbacks' two-run double in the top of the ninth from Michael Turner solidified their birth to the Super Regionals to meet UNC.

