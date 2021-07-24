Sports Illustrated home
WATCH: WVU Commit Grant Hussey Blasts Team-Leading 7th Home Run

The West Virginia native is crushing the ball heading into his freshman season
West Virginia University baseball commit Grant Hussey blast a grand slam for the West Virginia Black Bears on Friday night, marking a team-leading seventh home run on the season.

Hussey was assigned to the West Virginia Black Bears on June 7. He made an immediate impact in just his second game with the organization, going 3-3 with two runs, two RBI, a double, and a triple.

The incoming freshman is batting .303 with a .636 slugging percentage and 24 RBI's in 26 games on the season. 

Hussey wrapped up his senior season at Parkersburg South High School, hitting .325 with a .462 OBP and 26 RBIs. Additionally, he tossed 32 innings and finished with a 1.09 ERA and 28 strikeouts. 

The Black Bears are one of six teams affiliated with the MLB Draft League. A league designed to showcase current draft-eligible prospects from Division I, Division 2, Division 3, NAIA, and Junior College and is open to high school college seniors. 

Monongalia County Ballpark host the West Virginia Mountaineers and the West Virginia Black Bears a Pirate baseball affiliate.
