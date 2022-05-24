West Virginia Baseball Postseason Projections

The Mountaineers could see familiar foes in the NCAA tournament

The West Virginia Mountaineers baseball team finished the regular season with a series sweep over the Kansas State Wildcats this past weekend and, in doing so, set a program record of 14 Big 12 Conference wins on the year. In years past, 14 wins might win a share of the Big 12 regular season title at worst fourth, but in a peculiar season, WVU placed sixth.

The Mountaineers have remained in the projected field of 64 throughout most of the season, steadily as a third seed. According to D1Baseball.com, West Virginia will be placed in the Blacksburg Regional with the host team Virginia Tech. WVU would square off against East Carolina in the opening round and would face the winner or loser of top-seeded Virginia Tech versus fourth seed Maine.

Baseball America envisions West Virginia in the College Park Regional with host team Maryland. In this scenario, the Mountaineers would meet North Carolina in game one and would face the winner or loser of Maryland vs. Army.



West Virginia usually meets border rivals Maryland and Virginia Tech on a yearly basis but has not seen either program since 2019.

Maryland holds the all-time series record over West Virginia 28-39-1, and the Terps have protected homefield against the Mountaineers with a 33-14 record. WVU won the last meeting in College Park 8-1. The last time the two faced off in the postseason was in 2017 at the Wake Forest Regional where the Mountaineers won both meetings 9-1 and 8-5.

West Virginia is 36-52-1 all-time versus Virginia Tech, including 13-27-1 in Blacksburg. The Mountaineers won the last meeting in Blacksburg 7-2.

The Mountaineers came away with a 14-13 win over Army in the only neutral site meeting between the two programs on February 28, 1999, but the series is knotted 2-2 with all three losses suffered at West Point in 1918, 1920, and 1921.

West Virginia is 5-9 all-time against East Carolina with the last meeting coming in a 3-6 loss in 2010. WVU is 1-4 in neutral site games vs. ECU.

The Mountaineers are back in action Wednesday to take on the hot third-seeded Oklahoma Sooners in the opening round of the Big 12 Championship with the first pitch set for approximately 8:30 pm EST.

