West Virginia Gives up Another Big Inning and Drops Series to Baylor

After giving up five runs in the eighth on Friday night, the West Virginia Mountaineers gave up four runs in the fourth and dropped a 7-4 decision and the series against the Baylor Bears Saturday afternoon.

Leadoff hitter Jack Pineda reached on a hard ground ball that skipped off the mound, took another hop, and off the glove of freshman shortstop Mikey Kluska to begin the bottom of the first. Tre Richardson went opposite field, flaring a double just over first baseman Matt McCormick to score Pineda and Andy Thomas brought him around with a line drive back up the middle to give the Bears the early 2-0 advantage.

West Virginia answered in the top of the second after Hudson Byorick ripped a leadoff double down the left field line, Paul McIntosh drew a walk, and Vincent Ippoliti delivered a hard-hit single into left field to load the bases. Then, Kevin Brophy put the ball in play with a groundball to second that turned into a double play on an interference call on Ippoliti, who stuck his leg out and made contact with shortstop Jack Pineda and runners remained at second and third. However, on the 1-2 pitch, Matt McCormick got redemption with a three-run blast over the right field wall.

Baylor tied the game back up in the bottom of the inning when Adam Tulloch beaned leadoff hitter Chase Wehsener and advanced on a sacrifice bunt from Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo, and Pineda went back up the middle, scoring Wehsener.

In the fourth, Paul McIntosh was hit on the 2-2 pitch. Then Vincent Ippoliti slapped a single through the left side before McCormick smacked a single, scoring McIntosh for his fourth RBI in the afternoon and putting the Mountaineers back on top 4-3. West Virginia loaded the bases, but a wild pitch that ricocheted off the catcher’s shin guard up into the air and back into the field of play as mid-reliever Jimmy Winston tracked it and tagged Ippoliti.

Baylor batted through the order, putting up four runs in the bottom of the inning that started with an error at second and followed up with four hits and two walks as the Bears retook the lead, 7-4.

Baylor relievers Jimmy Winston, Logan Freeman, and Luke Floyd held West Virginia hitless in the final five innings for the 7-4 decision.

West Virginia looks to avoid the sweep Sunday at 12:30 pm EST and streaming on ESPN+.

