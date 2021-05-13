West Virginia Hosts Miami (OH) on Senior Weekend

The West Virginia Mountaineers (18-23) host the Miami University RedHawks for a two-game home season finale series with the first game set for 6:30 pm EST on Friday and 4:00 pm Saturday. This will be the RedHawks' first trip to Morgantown, with the only meeting between the two programs coming Feb. 25, 2011, in Wilmington, North Carolina, where the RedHawks defeated the Mountaineers, 12-5.

West Virginia ace Jackson Wolf will be making his final appearance as a Mountaineers inside Monongalia County Ballpark Friday night. The senior left-hander is third in the Big 12 Conference in strikeouts with 86. In his last three appearances, he has retired 32 batters in 21 innings and a 3.00 ERA.

There have been a few Mountaineers heating up at the plate in the last week. Outfielder Austin Davis is hitting .556 the last two games, including a home run and two doubles in the last outing in the Mountaineers' win over Marshall. Catcher Paul McIntosh has been knocking the leather off the ball with a .463 batting average the last four games with two home runs and four doubles. Sophomore Alec Burns was placed into the lineup in the second game of a three-game series versus TCU two weeks ago, and in seven games, he is batting .350, including three home runs and five RBI’s.

Sitting at 21-22, the RedHawks lost nine straight before evening a four-game series in a MAC matchup with the Ohio Bobcats last weekend.

Senior infielder Will Vogelgesang leads the team in batting average (.319), hits (51), triples (5), RBI (27), and stolen bases (9), while sophomore infielder Brian Zapp’s five home runs are good for the top spot on the team.

Wolf is expected to match up against junior right-hander Sam Bachman, who is 3-2 with a 1.47 ERA in 43.0 innings of work this season, striking out 69 batters. As a staff, Miami has a team ERA of 3.39, good for No. 12 in the nation.

