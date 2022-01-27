West Virginia Picked 8th in the 2022 Big 12 Preseason Standings

The Mountaineers are selected near the bottom of the Big 12

The West Virginia Mountaineers baseball team was selected eighth in the 2022 Big 12 Conference Preseason Baseball Poll on Thursday.

Texas was voted as the unanimous favorite to win the league this spring. The Longhorns earned eight first-place votes and 64 total points, ahead of Oklahoma State, which was picked second with 52 points. The Cowboys also garnered one first-place vote.

West Virginia ended the 2021 season with a 25-27 overall record, including 8-16 in conference play, finishing eighth in the final standings.

2022 Big 12 Preseason Baseball Poll

1. Texas

2. Oklahoma State

3. Texas Tech

4. TCU

5. Baylor

6. Oklahoma

7. Kansas State

8. West Virginia

9. Kansas

