Skip to main content

West Virginia Picked 8th in the 2022 Big 12 Preseason Standings

The Mountaineers are selected near the bottom of the Big 12

The West Virginia Mountaineers baseball team was selected eighth in the 2022 Big 12 Conference Preseason Baseball Poll on Thursday.

Texas was voted as the unanimous favorite to win the league this spring. The Longhorns earned eight first-place votes and 64 total points, ahead of Oklahoma State, which was picked second with 52 points. The Cowboys also garnered one first-place vote.

West Virginia ended the 2021 season with a 25-27 overall record, including 8-16 in conference play, finishing eighth in the final standings.

2022 Big 12 Preseason Baseball Poll

1. Texas

2. Oklahoma State

3. Texas Tech

4. TCU

Read More

5. Baylor

6. Oklahoma

7. Kansas State

8. West Virginia

9. Kansas

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

WVU Baseball
Baseball

West Virginia Picked 8th in the 2022 Big 12 Preseason Standings

57 seconds ago
USATSI_17168843_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Huggins Foreshadowing Departures? 'We've Had Attitudes Creep In'

2 hours ago
USATSI_17569023_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Bob Huggins Comments on Loss to Oklahoma

14 hours ago
Jan 26, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Tanner Groves (35) celebrates with Oklahoma Sooners guard Bijan Cortes (14) during the second half at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

Sooners Hand Mountaineers Fourth-Straight Loss

14 hours ago
USATSI_17262562_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Oklahoma

17 hours ago
USATSI_17149485_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

Huggins Plans to Look Deeper in Transfer Portal

20 hours ago
Untitled design (78)
Basketball

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Oklahoma

21 hours ago
Feb 13, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) drives and shoots against Oklahoma Sooners guard Elijah Harkless (24) during overtime at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

PREVIEW: West Virginia Looks to end Losing Streak Against Sooners

22 hours ago