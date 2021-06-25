WVU Adds Pitt Transfer Chase Smith

On Thursday, Pitt reliever Chase Smith announced via Twitter that he is transferring to the West Virginia University baseball program. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Smith finishes his Pitt career with a 3.33 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 129.2 innings pitched.

Last season, in his first 10 appearances, Smith got off to a rough start with a 9.0 ERA following a promising start to the shortened 2020 season, leading the Panthers in appearances with 8 and a 2.13 ERA. However, he locked in April tossing seven innings and no earned runs.

Then, due to COVID-19 protocols, Pitt's season was on pause for two weeks before returning to action traveling to Morgantown for the Backyard Brawl. West Virginia ended Smith's seven scoreless innings and upended the Panthers 8-2.

As a sophomore, he had the most pitching appearances (33) in a single-season in program history with a team-leading 2.72 ERA (3rd in ACC) and second on the team with 55 strikeouts. Additionally, recorded a career-high seven strikeouts in 3.0 innings against Penn State for a 7-2 victory

Smith made 22 appearances as a true freshman. He went 1-1 with one save and a 3.16 ERA to go along with 20 strikeouts and a .191 opponent average in 31.1 innings.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly