Skip to main content

WVU Faces Oklahoma in the Opening Round of the Big 12 Championship

The Mountaineers take on the Sooners in the first game of the Big 12 Championship

Arlington, TX - As the sixth seed, the West Virginia Mountaineers (33-20, 14-10) meet the third-seeded Oklahoma Sooners (33-20, 15-9) in the opening round of the Big 12 Conference Championship Wednesday night with the first pitch scheduled for approximately 8:30 pm EST at Globe Life Field and will be streaming on ESPN+.

Oklahoma took the regular season series 2-1, outscoring West Virginia 32-8 in the two wins less than two weeks ago. However, the Mountaineers did escape snag a 9-8 decision in the middle game. 

The Mountaineers hit .293 in the series while the Sooners batted .359 with five home runs.

Braden Barry

West Virginia left fielder Braden Barry takes a lead off second base against Kansas State. The Sophomore has hit six home runs on the season, five coming in the month of May.

Oklahoma led the league in runs scored during conference play with 230 runs, while ranking second with a team batting average of .316. Freshman Clark Wallace is hitting a team-leading .377 in league-play. 

Tanner Tredaway leads the Sooners at the plate with a .346 batting average on the year, including recording a hit in 10 of Oklahoma's 11 games in May, six were multi-hit games. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Sooners probable starter on the mound is Carson Atwood (2-3, 5.79 ERA). It would mark his first start of the year and the right-handed sophomore has not tossed more than three innings in a game this season. Additionally, he gave up two runs in 1.2 innings pitched in the loss to the Mountaineers. 

West Virginia plans to counter with junior right-hander Jacob Watters (3-6, 5.65). He gave up five earned runs in the 15-1 decision in the series opener to the Sooners. However, a week prior, he retired a career-high 15 batters against Texas. 

Austin Davis and Dayne Leonard are leading the Mountaineers at the plate with a .336 batting average while freshman Grant Hussey has bashed a team-leading 10 homers and Victor Scott has a team-best 46 RBIs and a league-leading 38 stolen bases. 

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Screen Shot 2022-05-25 at 1.51.40 PM
Recruiting

2023 DL Joel Starlings Announces Commitment

By Schuyler Callihan9 minutes ago
Untitled design - 2022-05-25T004102.689
Football

WVU Opens as Big Underdog at Pitt

By Schuyler Callihan4 hours ago
Untitled design - 2022-05-25T003400.809
Football

Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Trolls WVU Football on Twitter

By Schuyler Callihan4 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-05-25 at 1.10.47 AM
Football

A Great Chance for Youth Football Players to Meet, Learn from New WVU QB JT Daniels

By Schuyler Callihan4 hours ago
IMG_9879
Baseball

West Virginia Baseball Postseason Projections

By Christopher Hall18 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-05-24 at 4.22.38 PM
Football

Experienced FCS Corner Transfers to West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan21 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-05-23 at 9.10.47 PM
Recruiting

West Virginia Beats Out TCU for JUCO Corner

By Schuyler Callihan22 hours ago
Juwan Staten
Mountaineers in the Pros

Juwan Staten Returns to Best Virginia

By Christopher Hall22 hours ago