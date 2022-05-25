WVU Faces Oklahoma in the Opening Round of the Big 12 Championship
Arlington, TX - As the sixth seed, the West Virginia Mountaineers (33-20, 14-10) meet the third-seeded Oklahoma Sooners (33-20, 15-9) in the opening round of the Big 12 Conference Championship Wednesday night with the first pitch scheduled for approximately 8:30 pm EST at Globe Life Field and will be streaming on ESPN+.
Oklahoma took the regular season series 2-1, outscoring West Virginia 32-8 in the two wins less than two weeks ago. However, the Mountaineers did escape snag a 9-8 decision in the middle game.
The Mountaineers hit .293 in the series while the Sooners batted .359 with five home runs.
Oklahoma led the league in runs scored during conference play with 230 runs, while ranking second with a team batting average of .316. Freshman Clark Wallace is hitting a team-leading .377 in league-play.
Tanner Tredaway leads the Sooners at the plate with a .346 batting average on the year, including recording a hit in 10 of Oklahoma's 11 games in May, six were multi-hit games.
The Sooners probable starter on the mound is Carson Atwood (2-3, 5.79 ERA). It would mark his first start of the year and the right-handed sophomore has not tossed more than three innings in a game this season. Additionally, he gave up two runs in 1.2 innings pitched in the loss to the Mountaineers.
West Virginia plans to counter with junior right-hander Jacob Watters (3-6, 5.65). He gave up five earned runs in the 15-1 decision in the series opener to the Sooners. However, a week prior, he retired a career-high 15 batters against Texas.
Austin Davis and Dayne Leonard are leading the Mountaineers at the plate with a .336 batting average while freshman Grant Hussey has bashed a team-leading 10 homers and Victor Scott has a team-best 46 RBIs and a league-leading 38 stolen bases.
