WVU, Ohio State Series Finale Canceled

A series deciding game three between West Virginia and Ohio State has been canceled

The West Virginia University Athletics Communications Department announced Sunday’s series finale between the West Virginia University baseball team and Ohio State has been canceled due to inclement weather conditions in the Morgantown area

The game was originally scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET, at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark.

Fans with tickets to Sunday's game can exchange them for tickets to a future home game this season at Gate A of Monongalia County Ballpark on the day of the game, the Mountaineer Ticket Office at the WVU Coliseum or by calling 1-800-WVU-GAME.

The Mountaineers and Buckeyes split a doubleheader on Friday in Morgantown. Ohio State won Game 1, 10-4, before WVU earned a 7-6, walk-off victory in Game 2.

Next up, West Virginia embarks on a five-game road trip, beginning on Tuesday, March 15, at Duke in Durham, North Carolina. First pitch at Durham Bulls Athletic Park is set for 4 p.m.

