WVU Starting Pitcher Transfers to Arizona State

West Virginia University Mountaineer starting pitcher Adam Tolluch announced on Instagram he is transferring to Arizona State for his senior season. Tulloch was selected in the 17th round (522 overall) of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 13.

"Thank you LA Dodgers for selecting me in the 2021 draft, it was an experience I will never forget. With that being said, I would like to announce I will be transferring to Arizona State University for the upcoming 2020 season," said Tulloch.

The lefty spent the summer in the Cape Cod Baseball League and leads the Chatham Anglers in strikeouts with 34. In his first two appearances, he tossed eight scoreless innings. Currently, he holds a 3.90 in 25.1 innings of work.

Tulloch wrapped up his only season as a Mountaineer with an ERA of 6.27 with 52 strikeouts in 37.1 innings. His first seven appearances on the year were starts before being moved to the bullpen.

As a freshman, Tulloch held a 6-2 with a 2.42 ERA in 48.1 innings pitched and 64 K’s on the season with Wingate before transferring to College of Central Florida, where he appeared in six games, including five starts, finishing with an 0-1 record and 2.88 ERA in a shortened season due to COVID-19.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly