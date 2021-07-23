Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

Zarbnisky Assigned to Phillies Triple-A Affiliate

Braden Zarbnisky is quickly moving up in the minor leagues
Author:
Publish date:

On Thursday, former West Virginia outfielder and pitcher Braden Zarbnisky was assigned to the Triple-A organization, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, after stints with the Reading Fightin Phils (AA) and the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (A+), all Philadelphia Phillies affiliates.

Zarbnisky signed as an undrafted free agent with the Phillies following the 2020 MLB Draft. Without a doubt, Zarbnisky would have been selected if the draft had not been minimized to five rounds compared to 40 rounds in previous years. Then, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the minor league season was put on hold till the open of the ’21 season.

Zarbnisky was assigned to the Blue Claws on May 3, then to the Fightin Phils on May 15. In 22 appearances on the year, he holds a 5-2 record with a 3.03 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 35 and 2/3 innings of work.

The Marietta, GA native finished his Mountaineer career with a 3.58 ERA and 114 strikeouts while batting .304 with 14 doubles, five triples, a home run, and 49 RBI’s. He sits fourth all-time in career stolen bases with 55 and tied for third in single-season stolen bases with 27. He would have broken both records in his senior season (2020) with 13 stolen bases in just 16 games and was only 19 away from taking the top spot in career stolen bases. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Braden Zarbnisky
Baseball

Zarbnisky Assigned to Phillies Triple-A Affiliate

USATSI_13757418_168388579_lowres
Big 12

REPORT: Remaining Big 12 Schools Discussed Merging with PAC-12

USATSI_11766140_168388579_lowres
Big 12

REPORT: Texas, Oklahoma to Inform Big 12 of Plans to Leave

Screen Shot 2021-07-23 at 11.06.10 AM
Area 304+

Analyzing WVU's Chances to Land 2022 LB Raleigh Collins III

USATSI_16405160_168388579_lowres
Big 12

The Big 12 Conference is Set to Implode

USATSI_14937118_168388579_lowres
Big 12

REPORT: Big 12 AD's to Meet Thursday Evening

Screen Shot 2021-07-22 at 12.51.27 PM
Football

Former WVU CB Hired as Grad Assistant at University of Buffalo

Kevin Jones
Basketball

What Best Virginia Needs to do to Go Further in Future TBT's