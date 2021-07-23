Zarbnisky Assigned to Phillies Triple-A Affiliate

On Thursday, former West Virginia outfielder and pitcher Braden Zarbnisky was assigned to the Triple-A organization, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, after stints with the Reading Fightin Phils (AA) and the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (A+), all Philadelphia Phillies affiliates.

Zarbnisky signed as an undrafted free agent with the Phillies following the 2020 MLB Draft. Without a doubt, Zarbnisky would have been selected if the draft had not been minimized to five rounds compared to 40 rounds in previous years. Then, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the minor league season was put on hold till the open of the ’21 season.

Zarbnisky was assigned to the Blue Claws on May 3, then to the Fightin Phils on May 15. In 22 appearances on the year, he holds a 5-2 record with a 3.03 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 35 and 2/3 innings of work.

The Marietta, GA native finished his Mountaineer career with a 3.58 ERA and 114 strikeouts while batting .304 with 14 doubles, five triples, a home run, and 49 RBI’s. He sits fourth all-time in career stolen bases with 55 and tied for third in single-season stolen bases with 27. He would have broken both records in his senior season (2020) with 13 stolen bases in just 16 games and was only 19 away from taking the top spot in career stolen bases.

