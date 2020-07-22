Zarbnisky Signs with the Phillies

West Virginia outfielder/pitcher Braden Zarbnisky opted to sign with Philadelphia Phillies and forgoing his senior season after the NCAA granted seniors in spring sports an extra year of availability.

The Marietta, Georgia native had a solid junior year leading the team with 42 walks, 27 stolen bases, and hit .259 on the season while making 15 appearances on the mound, dealing 35 strikeouts and holding a 4.62 ERA in earning Big 12 Honorable Mention.

Zarbnisky sat out the 2019 season due to an injury and was having a phenomenal senior season this past spring before the season was cancelled to due the COVID-19 pandemic. He fielder was carrying a .431 batting average and, with 13 stolen bases on the season and was on pace to shatter the WVU season stolen base record set by Mickey Mamarella in 1986 (29) with an average of .8 stolen bases per game, Zarbnisky was looking at around 43 stolen bases on the year at that pace and could have set the career stolen base record set by Bill Marovic with 74 during the 1963-65 seasons.

On the mound, Zarbnisky made four appearances in the shortened 2020 season, grabbed a win, two saves and only gave up one hit in 4.2 innings.

Zarbnisky finishes his Mountaineer career with a batting average of .304, a slugging percentage of .361, 55 stolen bases (ranking 4th on the all-time list), and a 3.58 ERA.

No details have been released of the contract or where Zarbnisky will start his journey at this time.

