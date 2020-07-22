MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Zarbnisky Signs with the Phillies

Christopher Hall

West Virginia outfielder/pitcher Braden Zarbnisky opted to sign with Philadelphia Phillies and forgoing his senior season after the NCAA granted seniors in spring sports an extra year of availability. 

The Marietta, Georgia native had a solid junior year leading the team with 42 walks, 27 stolen bases, and hit .259 on the season while making 15 appearances on the mound, dealing 35 strikeouts and holding a 4.62 ERA in earning Big 12 Honorable Mention.

Zarbnisky sat out the 2019 season due to an injury and was having a phenomenal senior season this past spring before the season was cancelled to due the COVID-19 pandemic. He fielder was carrying a .431 batting average and, with 13 stolen bases on the season and was on pace to shatter the WVU season stolen base record set by Mickey Mamarella in 1986 (29) with an average of .8 stolen bases per game, Zarbnisky was looking at around 43 stolen bases on the year at that pace and could have set the career stolen base record set by Bill Marovic with 74 during the 1963-65 seasons. 

On the mound, Zarbnisky made four appearances in the shortened 2020 season, grabbed a win, two saves and only gave up one hit in 4.2 innings. 

Zarbnisky finishes his Mountaineer career with a batting average of .304, a slugging percentage of .361, 55 stolen bases (ranking 4th on the all-time list), and a 3.58 ERA.

No details have been released of the contract or where Zarbnisky will start his journey at this time. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lyons Sends Letter to NCAA BOG Urging Patience

WVU AD Shane Lyons sends a Letter to the NCAA BOG in an effort to pushback any decisions regarding the 2020 college football season

Christopher Hall

Wyatt Milum Named a Top 10 Offensive Tackle by SI All-American

West Virginia commit Wyatt Milum named one of the best at his position

Schuyler Callihan

Source: Jordan Lesley is Expected to be Promoted to Defensive Coordinator

West Virginia will have to replace defensive coordinator

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: WVU and DC Vic Koenning Agree to Separate

The Mountaineers will be looking for a new defensive coordinator

Schuyler Callihan

Stills Brothers on Bronko Nagurski and Outland Trophy Watch Lists

WVU DL Dante and Darius Stills named to Bronko Nagurski and Outland Trophy Preseason Watch Lists

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

BREAKING: DE Joseph Boletepeli Enrolls at Maryland Instead of WVU

The Mountaineers lose out on defensive line transfer

Schuyler Callihan

Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Series Won't Happen Without Fans

Fans will need to be in attendance in order for West Virginia and Florida State to meet inside Mercedes Benz Stadium

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

OFFICIAL: Kenny Robinson Signs Rookie Contract with Panthers

Former Mountaineer safety Kenny Robinson officially signs with Carolina Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Chase Harler Signs Pro Contract with Lithuanian Team

Former West Virginia guard Chase Harler will be heading overseas to continue his basketball career

Schuyler Callihan

by

hokieHater

OFFICIAL: Kedrian Johnson Enrolls at West Virginia

The Mountaineers welcome junior college guard Kedrian Johnson to the roster

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP