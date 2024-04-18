Ali Ragab is Entering the Transfer Portal
West Virginia University center Ali Ragab is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, accoridng to the Portal Report.
Ragab did not make any appearances for the Mountaineers.
Prior to West Virginia, Ragab spent two seasons at Gannon University. In his second season, he averaged 2.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game with 15 blocked shots while shooting 73.9 percent from the field.
The seven-foot, 270-pound, native of Cairo Egypt played in 22 games as a freshman. He averaged 3.6 points and 3.9 rebounds per game and led the team with 31 blocked shots.
