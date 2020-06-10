MountaineerMaven
Rod Thorn Inducted Into the Southern Conference Hall of Fame

Christopher Hall

Rod Thorn was recently back in Morgantown in late February for the retiring of his No. 44 jersey during halftime of the West Virginia, Oklahoma game and the accolades continue for the former West Virginia Mountaineer guard. Thorn is a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and now has been inducted into the Southern Conference Hall of Fame.

During Thorn’s time dawning the old gold and blue, the Mountaineers won three consecutive Southern Conference regular-season titles and two conference tournament championships.

Thorn scored 1,785 points during his career at West Virginia, averaging 21.8 points and 11.1 rebounds per game while being named Southern Conference Athlete of the Year twice (1962, 1963), Player of the Year in 1962 and was first-team all-conference all three years.

Thorn spent seven seasons in the NBA with four different franchises (Baltimore Bullets, Detroit Pistons, St. Louis Hawks, and Seattle SuperSonics) but was not inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame as a player.

He is however, recognized as one of the greatest NBA executives of all-time. One of the moves he is famous for is drafting Michael Jordan to the Chicago Bulls in the 1984 NBA Draft along with being one of the major contributors to assembling the first “Dream Team” compiled of NBA All-Stars to represent the United States in the 1992 Olympics.

