WVU's Big 12 Home-and-Home Opponent Revealed for 2023-24 & 2024-25 Seasons

Once the Big 12 Conference reeled in BYU, Houston, UCF, and Cincinnati to become members in 2023 following the future departers of Oklahoma and Texas following the 2024-25 season, the men's basketball schedule of a round-robin format will be a thing of a past and the conference has pinned schools to play each other for two years while Texas and Oklahoma are still Big 12 members.

On Wednesday, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported the Big 12 has set the matchups with West Virginia playing Cincinnati twice during the 2023-24 seasons and 2024-25 while the other four conference matchups to get to the yearly 18 conference games on the season will be determined at a later date.

The matchups:

Kansas/Kansas St

Oklahoma/Oklahoma St

Texas/Texas Tech

Baylor/TCU

Cincinnati/West Virginia

Houston/UCF Iowa St/BYU

