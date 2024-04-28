Beanie Bishop Signs with the Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers signed West Virgina cornerback Beanie Bishop as an undrafted free agent Saturday night.
The consensus All-American started 13 games at cornerback and led the NCAA in passes defended (24) and pass breakups (20) and ranked second nationally in forced incompletions (17).
Bishop was third on the team in tackles with 67, including a season-high nine tackles, seven of which were solo tackles against TCU.
The Louisville, Kentucky, native spent one season at Minnesota prior to West Virginia where is production slipped after he was voted to the 2021 All-Conference USA First Team in his final season at Western Kentucky and earned honorable mention as a kickoff returner.
Beanie Bishop Notables
- All-Big 12 Conference First Team
- Tied for No. 19 nationally with a team-high of four interceptions.
- East-West Shrine Bowl participant.
- Chuck Bednarik Award semifinalist
- Recorded seven or more tackles in five
Games
- Had two or more pass breakups in five games
- Finished with eight tackles and two pass
breakups at Oklahoma
- Had five tackles, including four unassisted
and season-high five pass breakups against
BYU
- His five pass breakups tied for most in a
single-game nationally during the 2023
season