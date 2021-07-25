Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

Big 12 Conference Executive Committee Meets with Oklahoma and Texas Presidents

Big 12 Conference Committee looks to strengthen league with Texas and Oklahoma
Author:
Publish date:

The Big 12 Conference Executive Committee, consisting of Big 12 Board of Directors chairman and Texas Tech University President Lawrence Schovanec and Baylor University President Linda Livingstone; and Commissioner Bob Bowlsby met by videoconference Sunday afternoon with University of Oklahoma President Joe Harroz and University of Texas President Jay Hartzell.

“The meeting was cordial, and the Executive Committee expressed a willingness to discuss proposals that would strengthen the Conference and be mutually beneficial to OU and UT, as well as the other member institutions of the Conference,” Bowlsby stated in a release by the Big 12 Conference. “I expect that we will continue our conversations in the days ahead and we look forward to discussing thoughts, ideas and concepts that may be of shared interest and impact.”

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby speaks to reporters during the press conference cancelling tournament games at Sprint Center.
Big 12

Big 12 Conference Executive Committee Meets with Oklahoma and Texas Presidents

USATSI_13910914_168388579_lowres
Big 12

Five Schools the Big 12 Should Target for Conference Affiliation

screen-shot-2021-06-24-at-42908-pm
Basketball

REPORT: James Okonkwo Reclassifies, Enrolls at WVU

download
noncategorized

Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week

USATSI_16405159_168388579_lowres
Big 12

REPORT: Big 12 Admins Considering Extra Revenue Shares for Texas, Oklahoma

USATSI_14767107_168388579_lowres
noncategorized

WVU's Next Move: ACC or Big Ten?

Monongalia County Ballpark host the West Virginia Mountaineers and the West Virginia Black Bears a Pirate baseball affiliate.
Baseball

WATCH: WVU Commit Grant Hussey Blasts Team-Leading 7th Home Run

E3zHI3xXIAMPbdO
Recruiting

Top WVU WR Target Moves Up Decision Date