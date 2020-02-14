Coaching Candidate Profile: Byron "Bam" Hardman

Another coach that was part of Neal Brown’s days at Troy and fits the need for the outside linebackers coaching position with the Mountaineers includes Byron “Bam” Hardmon.

Hardmon continues to coach at Troy today as he has worked with the defensive line since 2015. The Florida graduate has served a different variety of coaching positions throughout his college coaching career and brings a good understanding of the game with him.

Prior to his time at Troy, Hardmon was the defensive line coach at Idaho from 2013 until 2015 after also serving as special team’s coordinator and outside linebacker’s coach at Charleston Southern in 2012 and at Illinois from 2008-2011.

Perhaps Hardmon is most well-known for his playing days at Florida where the linebacker appeared in 11 games as a part of the Gators 2001 team that was ranked No. 3 in the final AP poll.

Hardmon also proved himself in 2002 as the linebacker led the team with 169 tackles and also had two forced fumbles with an interception.

The Jacksonville, Florida native was signed by the Miami Dolphins in 2003 before spending his rookie season on the “injured reserve” list. Not long after, Hardmon signed with the Hamburg Sea Devils in the NFL Europa before being signed back into the NFL by the Seattle Seahawks in 2004.

Throughout the remainder of his collegiate career, Hardmon also signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to going back to Hamburg for two seasons.

Hardmon would bring great knowledge of the game and the defensive side of the football to the position on the Mountaineers coaching staff but we will have to wait and see who West Virginia makes their next coach.