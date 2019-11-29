Week 14 College Football Spreads: Friday and Saturday

The days of wagering on football games in the shadows are over. The legalization of sports gambling across the county is resulting in sports books being available locally. There are apps you can download to place your wager on your favorite games.

Reminder, although we don’t condone gambling, we hope these can help give you an idea of the favorites this weekend. Gamble responsibly.

Below are most of the Week 14 games in College Football on Friday and Saturday. I have given you the match-up, where the game is being played, who the favorite is, and then my prediction based on just the spread and who I think will cover.

My picks:

Last Week: 27-25-2

Season: 303-265-17

Hopefully, these can help give you an idea of the favorites this weekend. *All times are Eastern Standard Time*

Friday

12:00PM Kickoff

Bowling Green @ Buffalo (-30) – Bowling Green +30

Virginia Tech (-4) @ Virginia – Virginia +4

Toledo @ Central Michigan (-10.5) – Toledo +10.5

Texas Tech @ Texas (-10.5) – Texas Tech +10.5

Kent State @ Eastern Michigan (-3) – Eastern Michigan -3

Miami OH @ Ball State (-2.5) – Ball State -2.5

2:30PM Kickoff

Iowa (-3) @ Nebraska – Iowa -3

Missouri (-12) @ Arkansas – Missouri -12

3:30PM Kickoff

Cincinnati @ Memphis (-12) – Cincinnati +12

Boise State (-13) @ Colorado State – Boise State -13

4:00PM Kickoff

Washington State @ Washington (-7) – Washington -7

4:15PM Kickoff

West Virginia @ TCU (-13.5) – West Virginia +13.5

5:00PM Kickoff

Arkansas State (-11) @ South Alabama – Arkansas State -11

6:00PM Kickoff

Appalachian State (-10) @ Troy – App State -10

8:00PM Kickoff

South Florida @ Central Florida (-21) – UCF -21

Saturday

12:00PM Kickoff

Georgia (-27.5) @ Georgia Tech – Georgia -27.5

Tulsa (-5) @ East Carolina – Tulsa -5

Texas State @ Coastal Carolina (-6.5) – Coastal Carolina -6.5

Florida International @ Marshall (-7.5) – Marshall -7.5

Ohio State (-10) @ Michigan – Michigan +10

Clemson (-28) @ South Carolina – South Carolina +28

Indiana (-8) @ Purdue – Purdue +8

Louisville @ Kentucky (-3) – Kentucky -3

Northwestern @ Illinois (-8) – Illinois -8

12:30PM Kickoff

Wake Forest (-4) @ Syracuse – Wake Forest -4

2:00PM Kickoff

New Mexico State @ Liberty (-14) – Liberty -14

UNC Charlotte (-7.5) @ Old Dominion – UNC Charlotte -7.5

Middle Tennessee State @ Western Kentucky (-7.5) – Western Kentucky -7.5

Wyoming @ Air Force (-12) – Wyoming +12

Rice (-4.5) @ UTEP – Rice -4.5

UNLV @ Nevada (-6.5) – Nevada -6.5

3:30PM Kickoff

UConn @ Temple (-27.5) – Temple -27.5

Boston College @ Pittsburgh (-8.5) – Pitt -8.5

Baylor (-14) @ Kansas – Baylor -14

Wisconsin (-4) @ Minnesota – Minnesota +4

Rutgers @ Penn State (-40) – Penn State -40

Alabama (-4) @ Auburn – Auburn +4

Maryland @ Michigan State (-17.5) – Michigan State -17.5

UTSA @ Louisiana Tech (-19) – LA Tech -19

Southern Miss @ Florida Atlantic (-10.5) – Southern Miss +10.5

Miami (-5.5) @ Duke – Miami -5.5

4:00PM Kickoff

Vanderbilt @ Tennessee (-20) – Tennessee -20

Tulane @ Southern Methodist (-3.5) – SMU -3.5

Notre Dame (-14.5) @ Stanford – Notre Dame -14.5

UAB @ North Texas (-2) – UAB +2

Utah State (-11) @ New Mexico – Utah State -11

Oregon State @ Oregon (-17) – Oregon -17

6:00PM Kickoff

Georgia State @ Georgia Southern (-7.5) – Georgia State +7.5

7:00PM Kickoff

Iowa State (-4) @ Kansas State – Iowa State -4

North Carolina (-6.5) @ North Carolina State – UNC -6.5

Navy (-7.5) @ Houston – Navy -7.5

Texas A & M @ LSU (-15) – LSU -15

7:30PM Kickoff

Colorado @ Utah (-27.5) – Utah -27.5

Louisiana-Monroe @ Louisiana-Lafayette (-19.5) – Louisiana-Lafayette -19.5

Florida State @ Florida (-17.5) – Florida -17.5

8:00PM Kickoff

Oklahoma (-12.5) @ Oklahoma State – Oklahoma -12.5

9:00PM Kickoff

BYU (-3) @ San Diego State – BYU -3

10:00PM Kickoff

Arizona @ Arizona State (-12.5) – Arizona State -12.5

10:30PM Kickoff

Fresno State @ San Jose State (-3.5) – Fresno State +3.5

California @ UCLA (-3) – Cal +3

