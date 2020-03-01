WVU Football Signee Wins Fourth Wrestling Title

Zach Frazier is headed to play football at West Virginia but he has joined an elite class off the field as well.

With a pinfall victory in less than a minute, Frazier captured his fourth consecutive heavyweight state championship on the wrestling mat. He becomes the first wrestler in the history of Fairmont Senior High School’s storied program to achieve this feat.

The Mountaineer commit has dominated his opponents throughout his four years of high school, suffering just two losses in that time frame. Despite his elite talents on the mat, he has chosen to pursue the gridiron at the next level.

His victory was far from a surprise as his abilities have been clear from the time he set foot in a high school hallway.

The three-star signee is a triple threat, standing out in football, wrestling and in the classroom, garnering offers from academic powers like Virginia Tech and Stanford. His cerebral abilities carry over onto the field where he will play center for West Virginia despite spending his entire high school career as an offensive guard.

A major part of Frazier’s skill set is his knowledge of leverage, something that clearly carries over from wrestling. His arsenal of talents clearly complement each other and make for an interesting package along the offensive line.

With his wrestling career complete, Zach Frazier will now turn his eyes toward preparing to join the football team in Morgantown. Mountaineer fans can only hope he will be as successful at Milan Puskar Stadium as he was on the mat at Fairmont Senior.