MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
WVU Womens Soccer
Mountaineer Events
FB Recruiting

WVU Football Signee Wins Fourth Wrestling Title

Daniel Woods

Zach Frazier is headed to play football at West Virginia but he has joined an elite class off the field as well.

With a pinfall victory in less than a minute, Frazier captured his fourth consecutive heavyweight state championship on the wrestling mat. He becomes the first wrestler in the history of Fairmont Senior High School’s storied program to achieve this feat.

The Mountaineer commit has dominated his opponents throughout his four years of high school, suffering just two losses in that time frame. Despite his elite talents on the mat, he has chosen to pursue the gridiron at the next level.

His victory was far from a surprise as his abilities have been clear from the time he set foot in a high school hallway.

The three-star signee is a triple threat, standing out in football, wrestling and in the classroom, garnering offers from academic powers like Virginia Tech and Stanford. His cerebral abilities carry over onto the field where he will play center for West Virginia despite spending his entire high school career as an offensive guard.

A major part of Frazier’s skill set is his knowledge of leverage, something that clearly carries over from wrestling. His arsenal of talents clearly complement each other and make for an interesting package along the offensive line.

With his wrestling career complete, Zach Frazier will now turn his eyes toward preparing to join the football team in Morgantown. Mountaineer fans can only hope he will be as successful at Milan Puskar Stadium as he was on the mat at Fairmont Senior.

Comments

College Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mountaineer Maven Weekly Recap

Taking a look back on what happened across WVU athletics

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Report: Packers to Pursue Kwiatkoski

Just last week, I wrote an article mentioning three landing spots for former Mountaineer, Nick Kwiatkoski. However, today a new team has emerged as a favorite to snag Kiwatkoski.

Anthony G. Halkias

West Virginia Rolls Richmond

Mountaineers cruise to a 13-1 win

Christopher Hall

West Virginia Makes Top 14 for 2021 Wide Receiver

The Mountaineers officially make the cut for South Carolina receiver

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Subdued by Sooners

No. 20 Mountaineers drops only their second home game of the season after a 73-62 loss on Saturday.

Christopher Hall

by

M-townJoe

West Virginia falls to Iowa State late on Saturday

The Mountaineers fell late in their game against Iowa State on Saturday afternoon

Quinn Burkitt

Colton McKivitz's Results from the 2020 NFL Combine

Colton McKivitz has significantly raised his draft stock at this years NFL combine.

Anthony G. Halkias

How to Watch, Listen and Follow Along to West Virginia vs Oklahoma

Game information and details that you need to know

Schuyler Callihan

OPEN GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Oklahoma

Join the discussion and chat with Mountaineer fans throughout the game

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineers Aim to get Even with the Sooners

No. 20 West Virginia looks continue their dominant play in Morgantown

Christopher Hall

by

Mmaker2