OFFICIAL: DeVries Hires Nelson Hernandez
On Friday, West Virginia University men’s basketball head coach Darian DeVries announced Nelson Hernandez as director of player personnel/recruiting for the Mountaineers.
“We are excited to add Nelson to our basketball staff,” DeVries said. “He has a ton of experience and has made a lot of connections with his different roles at his previous stops. Nelson will be involved in many different areas that will aid in the success of our program.”
Hernandez spent last season as director of player development for Oklahoma State.
Prior to his year in Stillwater, Hernandez was an assistant coach at Fresno State during the 2022-23 season.
He spent five season as the director of basketball operations at LSU from 2017-22 and served the same role at VCU in 2016-17.
Hernandez was director of player development at Wright State in 2015-16 and was video coordinator at Clemson in 2014-15 and at Utah State from 2010-14.
The Brooklyn native received his bachelor’s degree at Utah State in 2013 and completed his master’s degree in education in 2018.
Throughout his professional career, Hernandez has mentored youth and built relationships to help communities and raise the profiles of organizations.
In 2011, Hernandez created and produced an award-winning basketball documentary about Louisville women’s basketball guards Shoni and Jude Schimmell called “Off The Rez,” which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City and later aired on cable network TLC, in various well-known festivals and during the 2013 NCAA Women’s Final Four on ESPN.