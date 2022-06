2022 WVU Football Schedule and Results

2022 overall record: 0-0

Big 12 Conference record: 0-0

2022 WVU FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

9/1 @ Pitt 7:00 pm ESPN

9/10 vs Kansas 6:00 pm ESPN+

9/17 vs Towson 1:00 pm ESPN +

9/22 @ Virginia Tech 7:30 ESPN

10/1 at Texas

10/13 vs Baylor 7:00 pm FS1

10/22 @ Texas Tech

10/29 vs TCU (Homecoming)

11/5 @ Iowa State

11/12 vs Oklahoma (Mountaineer Week)

11/19 vs Kansas State

11/28 @ Oklahoma State

