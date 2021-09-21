Alonzo Addae Earns Ronnie Lott IMPACT Trophy National DPOW

On Tuesday, West Virginia safety Alonzo Addae was named the Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week.

Addae had 10 tackles, including four solo stops and a sack, in the 27-21 win over No. 15 Virginia Tech on Saturday.

He is the team's third-leading tackler with 17 tackles, including 10 solo stops, one sack, three tackles for loss and a team-leading two pass breakups.

Lott IMPACT Trophy Players of the Week, 2021

Week 1 – Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Week 2 – Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Week 3 – Alonzo Addae, West Virginia

About the Lott IMPACT Trophy:

Named after Pro Football Hall of Fame member, Ronnie Lott, The Lott IMPACT® Trophy is awarded to college football's Defensive IMPACT Player of the Year. Founded in 2004 by The Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation, The Lott Trophy is the first and only college football award to equally recognize athletic performance and the personal character attributes of the player.

The Lott IMPACT Trophy is given to the player who exhibits the same characteristics Lott embodied during his distinguished career: Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. Voters for the award include selected members of the national media, previous finalists, the Board of Directors of the Pacific Club IMPACT® Foundation and a distinguished group of former college football head coaches.

To date, the Foundation has donated more than $1.6 million to various charities throughout the country. The 18th Annual Lott IMPACT® Trophy Award Ceremony will be held December 12, 2021 at The Pacific Club in Newport Beach, California.

