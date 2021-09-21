September 21, 2021
Alonzo Addae Earns Ronnie Lott IMPACT Trophy National DPOW

Alonzo Addae's team-leading 10 tackles earn him the Ronnie Lott IMPACT Trophy National Defensive Player of the Week
Author:
Publish date:

On Tuesday, West Virginia safety Alonzo Addae was named the Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week.

Addae had 10 tackles, including four solo stops and a sack, in the 27-21 win over No. 15 Virginia Tech on Saturday.

He is the team's third-leading tackler with 17 tackles, including 10 solo stops, one sack, three tackles for loss and a team-leading two pass breakups.

Lott IMPACT Trophy Players of the Week, 2021

Week 1 – Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Week 2 – Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Week 3 – Alonzo Addae, West Virginia

About the Lott IMPACT Trophy:

Named after Pro Football Hall of Fame member, Ronnie Lott, The Lott IMPACT® Trophy is awarded to college football's Defensive IMPACT Player of the Year. Founded in 2004 by The Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation, The Lott Trophy is the first and only college football award to equally recognize athletic performance and the personal character attributes of the player.

The Lott IMPACT Trophy is given to the player who exhibits the same characteristics Lott embodied during his distinguished career: Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. Voters for the award include selected members of the national media, previous finalists, the Board of Directors of the Pacific Club IMPACT® Foundation and a distinguished group of former college football head coaches.

To date, the Foundation has donated more than $1.6 million to various charities throughout the country. The 18th Annual Lott IMPACT® Trophy Award Ceremony will be held December 12, 2021 at The Pacific Club in Newport Beach, California.

Nov 14, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers cornerback Alonzo Addae (4) celebrates after a defensive stop during the first quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
West Virginia helmets
Sep 18, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers players pose with the Black Diamond Trophy after defeating the Virginia Tech Hokies at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
USATSI_16778589_168388579_lowres
Sep 18, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers students celebrate after a touchdown from West Virginia Mountaineers running back Leddie Brown (4) during the first quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs the ball while defended by Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) and safety Alohi Gilman (32) during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium.
WVU football helmet
USATSI_16778967_168388579_lowres
