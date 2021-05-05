Sports Illustrated home
Alonzo Addae Selected 13th Overall in the CFL Draft

Ottawa Redblacks draft West Virginia free safety Alonzo Addae 13th overall
Author:
Publish date:

On Tuesday night, West Virginia free safety Alonzo Addae was drafted 13th overall by the Ottawa Redblacks in the 2021 CFL Draft. 

The Pickering, Ontario native is draft-eligible after graduating from West Virginia University last season, but a rule change by the NCAA allowed an extra year of eligibility, and with Canadian university football taking a year off due to the pandemic, the CFL made a temporary rule that draftable players can defer to the 2022 CFL draft.

In short, and for now, Addae will still be the Mountaineer starting free safety this upcoming season.

Addae earned Second Team All-Big 12 Conference after tallying 66 tackles, two interceptions, and seven pass deflections. 

