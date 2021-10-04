AP Poll Top 25 Week - 6

Oklahoma remains at sixth, Oklahoma State shoots up the rankings, and Texas remerges in the AP Top 25 following week five of college football

On Sunday, the Associated Press released its top 25 college football rankings following week five of action.

Alabama and Georgia continue to prove they are the top two teams in the country. Following Oregon's overtime loss to Stanford, Iowa moves ahead of Penn State at third and Cincinnati rounds out the top five after toppling then fourth-ranked Notre Dame.

Florida, Arkansas and Notre Dame all fell out of the top 10 while Michigan, BYU, makes their first appearance in the top 10 and Ohio State moved back in.

Texas and Arizona State made their way back inside the top 25 while SMU makes its debut at 25th.

Inside the Big 12 Conference, Oklahoma remains sixth following a 37-31 win at Kansas State. Oklahoma State's 24-14 win over then No. 21 Baylor, knocking them out of the rankings and propelled OSU up seven spots to No. 12, and Texas jumps back in the top 25 after winning at TCU 32-27.

1. Alabama 5-0

2. Georgia 5-0

3. Iowa 5-0

4. Penn State 5-0

5. Cincinnati 4-0

6. Oklahoma 5-0

7. Ohio State 4-1

8. Oregon 4-1

9. Michigan 5-0

10. BYU 5-0

11. Michigan State 5-0

12. Oklahoma State 5-0

13. Arkansas 4-1

14. Notre Dame 4-1

15. Coastal Carolina 5-0

16. Kentucky 5-0

17. Ole Miss 3-1

18. Auburn 4-1

19. Wake Forest 5-0

20. Florida 3-2

21. Texas 4-1

22. Arizona State 4-1

23. N.C. State 4-1

24. SMU 5-0

25. San Diego State 4-0

Others receiving votes: Clemson 96, Texas A&M 41, Oregon State 27, Baylor 24, Mississippi State 18, Virginia Tech 13, Stanford 11, UTSA 10, Pittsburgh 6, Fresno State 5, Texas Tech 4, Western Michigan 3, Appalachian State 2, Kansas State 2, Boston College 1, UCLA 1

