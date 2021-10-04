October 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

AP Poll Top 25 - Week 6

Oklahoma remains at sixth, Oklahoma State shoots up the rankings, and Texas remerges in the AP Top 25 following week five of college football
Author:

On Sunday, the Associated Press released its top 25 college football rankings following week five of action.

Alabama and Georgia continue to prove they are the top two teams in the country. Following Oregon's overtime loss to Stanford, Iowa moves ahead of Penn State at third and Cincinnati rounds out the top five after toppling then fourth-ranked Notre Dame. 

Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Justin Wodtly (34) smiles with fans after the NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati Bearcats defeated Notre Dame Fighting Irish 24-13.

Florida, Arkansas and Notre Dame all fell out of the top 10 while Michigan, BYU, makes their first appearance in the top 10 and Ohio State moved back in. 

Texas and Arizona State made their way back inside the top 25 while SMU makes its debut at 25th. 

Inside the Big 12 Conference, Oklahoma remains sixth following a 37-31 win at Kansas State. Oklahoma State's 24-14 win over then No. 21 Baylor, knocking them out of the rankings and propelled OSU up seven spots to No. 12, and Texas jumps back in the top 25 after winning at TCU 32-27.

1. Alabama 5-0

2. Georgia 5-0

3. Iowa 5-0

4. Penn State 5-0

5. Cincinnati 4-0

6. Oklahoma 5-0

7. Ohio State 4-1

8. Oregon 4-1

9. Michigan 5-0

10. BYU 5-0

11. Michigan State 5-0

12. Oklahoma State 5-0

13. Arkansas 4-1

14. Notre Dame 4-1

15. Coastal Carolina 5-0

16. Kentucky 5-0

17. Ole Miss 3-1

18. Auburn 4-1

19. Wake Forest 5-0

20. Florida 3-2

21. Texas 4-1

22. Arizona State 4-1

23. N.C. State 4-1

24. SMU 5-0

25. San Diego State 4-0 

Others receiving votes: Clemson 96, Texas A&M 41, Oregon State 27, Baylor 24, Mississippi State 18, Virginia Tech 13, Stanford 11, UTSA 10, Pittsburgh 6, Fresno State 5, Texas Tech 4, Western Michigan 3, Appalachian State 2, Kansas State 2, Boston College 1, UCLA 1

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. 

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSITwitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Justin Wodtly (34) smiles with fans after the NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati Bearcats defeated Notre Dame Fighting Irish 24-13.
Football

AP Poll Top 25 Week - 6

19 minutes ago
Untitled design
Mountaineers in the Pros

Manoah and Means Make History

1 hour ago
USATSI_16877841_168388579_lowres
Football

Sunday Morning Thoughts: Something's Got to Change

12 hours ago
Oct 2, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders place kicker Jonathan Garibay (46) kicks the go-ahead field goal late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

West Virginia Suffers Another Devastating Loss

23 hours ago
USATSI_16778971_168388579_lowres
Football

What Neal Brown Had to Say Following the Loss to Texas Tech

Oct 2, 2021
USATSI_16877838_168388579_lowres
Football

WVU Loses 3rd Straight to Texas Tech

Oct 2, 2021
IMG_7634
Football

Mountaineer Mantrip: Texas Tech Edition

Oct 2, 2021
Oct 24, 2020; Lubbock, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Leddie Brown (4) rushes against Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Krishon Merriweather (1) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium.
Football

PREVIEW: West Virginia Looks to Bounce Back Versus Texas Tech

Oct 2, 2021