September 12, 2021
AP Top 25 College Football Poll Week 3

Alabama remains at the top while Oregon moves into the top four in week 3 of the AP Poll
On Sunday, the Associated Press (AP) released its week 3 Top 25 College Football Poll. A panel of 62 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country vote on the poll weekly.

AP Top 25

1. Alabama 2-0

2. Georgia 2-0

3. Oklahoma 2-0

4. Oregon 2-0

5. Iowa 2-0

6. Clemson 1-1

7. Texas A&M 2-0

8. Cincinnati 2-0

9. Ohio State 1-1

10. Penn State 2-0

11. Florida 2-0

12. Notre Dame 2-0

13. UCLA 2-0

14. Iowa State 2-2

15. Virginia Tech 2-0

16. Coastal Carolina 2-0

17. Ole Miss 2-0

18. Wisconsin 1-1

19. Arizona State 2-0

20. Arkansas 2-0

21. North Carolina 1-1

22. Auburn 2-0 

23. BYU 2-0

24. Miami 2-2

25. Michigan 2-0

Others receiving votes:

UCF 111, TCU 103, Liberty 52, Michigan State 44, USC 39, Indiana 34, LSU 31, Kansas State 30, Nevada 28, Oklahoma State 27, Texas 23, Maryland 14, Pittsburgh 13, Kentucky 13, Stanford 10, Utah 9, Boston College 8, Arizona 6, Texas Tech 2, Fresno State 2, Toledo 2, Army 1

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban has words for Mercer linebacker Jordan Williams (40) as he leaves the field Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
