AP, USA Today Top 25 Polls - Week 9

On Sunday, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and the Associated Press released its top 25 rankings following week seven of college football action.

Both polls dropped Oklahoma a spot to No. 4 after a come behind win on the road against a one win Kansas team. Georgia holds onto the top line following a bye week and Cincinnati retains second after pulling away at Navy. Alabama moves ahead to No. 3 following the dismantling of Tennessee and Ohio State rounds out the top five after blowing out Indiana on the road.

The Big 12 Conference now has four teams within the top 25. The previously mentioned Oklahoma Sooners sit fourth and Oklahoma State drops out of the top 10 to 15th in both polls after Iowa State held on for the 24-21 win, moving the Cyclones into the top 25. Baylor moves up two in the coaches poll to 18th and four spots in the AP during its bye week.

AP POLL

1. Georgia 7-0

2. Cincinnati 7-0

3. Alabama 7-1

4. Oklahoma 8-0

5. Ohio State 6-1

6. Michigan 7-0

7. Oregon 6-1

8. Michigan State 7-0

9. Iowa 6-1

10. Ole Miss 6-1

11. Notre Dame 6-1

12. Kentucky 6-1

13. Wake Forest 7-0

14. Texas A&M 6-2

15. Oklahoma State 6-1

16. Baylor 6-1

17. Pitt 6-1

18. Auburn 5-2

19. SMU 7-0

20. Penn State 5-2

21. San Diego State 7-0

22. Iowa State 5-2

23. UTSA 8-0

24. Coastal Carolina 6-1

25. BYU 6-2

Others receiving votes:

Arkansas 36, Louisiana-Lafayette 32, North Carolina State 28, Houston 12, Virginia 9, Oregon State 7, Arizona State 7, Texas 6, Appalachian State 5, Florida 3, Minnesota 1, UCLA 1

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COACHES POLL

1. Georgia 7-0



2. Cincinnati 7-0

3. Alabama 7-1

4. Oklahoma 8-0

5. Ohio State 6-1

6. Michigan 7-0

7. Michigan State 7-0

8. Oregon 6-1

9. Ole Miss 6-1

10. Iowa 6-1

11. Notre Dame 6-1

12. Kentucky 6-1

13. Wake Forest 7-0

14. Texas A&M 6-2

15. Oklahoma State 6-1

16. SMU 7-0

17. Penn State 5-2

18. Baylor 6-1

19. Pitt 6-1

20. San Diego State 7-0

21. Auburn 5-2

22. UTSA 8-0

23. Iowa State 5-2

24. Coastal Carolina 6-1

25. N.C. State 5-2

Others Receiving Votes

UL Lafayette 42; Brigham Young 42; Arkansas 41; Houston 27; Arizona State 27; Virginia 23; Oregon State 13; Florida 13; Fresno State 10; Air Force 9; Appalachian State 5; Texas 3; Liberty 3; Utah 1.

