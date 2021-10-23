    • October 23, 2021
    Aussie Punter Commits to West Virginia

    West Virginia receives first specialist commitment
    Author:

    On Friday night, West Virginia received its 18th commitment to the class of 2022 after Australian punter Oliver Straw announced his intent to sign with the Mountaineers.

    Straw is a current member of Prokick Australia, a development group that helps guide and transition Australian athletes to perform at the College/ NFL level.

    The commitment marks the first specialist for West Virginia's 2022 class. 

