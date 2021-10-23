Aussie Punter Commits to West Virginia

On Friday night, West Virginia received its 18th commitment to the class of 2022 after Australian punter Oliver Straw announced his intent to sign with the Mountaineers.

Straw is a current member of Prokick Australia, a development group that helps guide and transition Australian athletes to perform at the College/ NFL level.

The commitment marks the first specialist for West Virginia's 2022 class.

