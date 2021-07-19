Between the Eers: Scouting WVU DL Dante Stills

This is the first in a series of deep dives previewing the West Virginia defensive line in the lead up to the 2021 season. We begin with returning senior defensive lineman Dante Stills. Dante chose to return to West Virginia for his senior season rather than pursue the NFL alongside older brother Darius in the 2021 NFL Draft. Mountaineer fans should be thankful for that decision.

Overview : Dante is an elite run defender who will anchor the WVU defensive line this season and may anchor a defensive line on Sundays in the not-too-distant future. He can line up at any position on the defensive line showing the quickness and athleticism to come off the edge while also having the grit to kick down inside and take on double teams. He’s a prototypical modern defensive lineman.

Strengths : Has excellent length and uses it to his advantage. Establishes control with great hand placement allowing him to shed blocks and maintain gap integrity. Rarely get pushed off the line of scrimmage and often resets the line of scrimmage with his violent punch forcing whoever has the misfortune of lining up across from him back into the backfield (ask Oklahoma State’s right guard from last year). Not afraid to get down in the trenches and blow-up double teams and kick-out blocks. Flashes a fantastic quick swim move that he will use against the run and pass. Sheds blocks well. Does a great job of finding the ball as the play develops. Played well, especially against the run, when matching up with NFL talent such as Sam Cosmi of Texas and Tevin Jenkins of Oklahoma State. Has 28.5 TFLs to go along with 12.0 sacks in 34 career games.

Weaknesses : Tends to rely too much on the bull rush when pass rushing. Not the most active hands when rushing the passer which leads to getting stuck on blocks. Creates so much penetration that at times seams will open up in the run game.

Conclusion : Stills is clearly the leader of this defensive line. He is a force against the run and that alone is going to play very well at this level and the next. If he can put it all together and make strides in the pass rush Mountaineer fans could be in for something special this fall.

