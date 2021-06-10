Sports Illustrated home
BREAKING: WVU Offensive Lineman Enters the Transfer Portal

West Virginia loses another to the transfer portal
Author:
Publish date:

Sources close to Mountaineer Maven have confirmed that West Virginia offensive lineman Tairiq Stewart has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. The news was first reported by Rivals.com

Stewart, a JUCO transfer, signed with the Mountaineers during the early signing period in 2019. In his one season at WVU, he did not see the field.

