WVU Offensive Lineman Enters the Transfer Portal

West Virginia loses another to the transfer portal

Sources close to Mountaineer Maven have confirmed that West Virginia offensive lineman Tairiq Stewart has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. The news was first reported by Rivals.com

Stewart, a JUCO transfer, signed with the Mountaineers during the early signing period in 2019. In his one season at WVU, he did not see the field.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSITwitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly