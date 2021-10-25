    • October 25, 2021
    Casey Legg Earns Lou Groza Star of the Week

    On Monday, College football's top kicking award, the Palm Beach County Sports Commission Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award presented by the Orange Bowl, recognizes three top kickers each week from FBS division teams as the "Stars of the Week," and West Virginia kicker Casey Legg garnered the week eight accolade. 

    Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers place kicker Casey Legg (48) kicks a field goal during the second quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

    Legg was 3-4 in the Mountaineers 29-17 road win over TCU on Saturday. He hit a season-high 49 yard field, along with field goals form 38 and 27 yards out and was a perfect 3-3 on extra-point attempts. On the season, Legg is 13-14 on field goals and 20-20 on extra-point attempts.

