College Football Playoff Rankings - Week 14

The College Football Playoff Committee released its top 25 ahead of conference championship weekend with Georgia firmly holding on to No. 1 followed by Michigan, Alabama and Cincinnati to round out the top four. The top four teams in the final rankings, which will be released on Sunday, will compete in the College Football Playoffs.

Oklahoma State remains the highest-ranked Big 12 Conference team, moving up two spots to fifth following a 37-33 win over Oklahoma and ending a six-game skid against the Sooners. Baylor dropped a spot to ninth due to the lack of style points and Oklahoma slides to No. 14.

Oklahoma State appears to have a path to the College Football playoff if they take care of business in the Big 12 Conference Championship against Baylor. Georgia meets Alabama in the SEC Championship and the Bulldogs are an early touchdown favorite. If Alabama were to pull off the upset, Oklahoma state would need Michigan to lose Iowa in the Big Ten Championship or Cincinnati suffer an upset loss to Houston in the AAC Championship.

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings

1. Georgia 12-0

2. Michigan 11-1

3. Alabama 11-1

4. Cincinnati 12-0

5. Oklahoma State 11-1

6. Notre Dame 11-1

7. Ohio State 10-2

8. Ole Miss 10-2

9. Baylor 10-2

10. Oregon 10-2

11. Michigan State 10-2

12. BYU 10-2

13. Iowa 10-2

14. Oklahoma 10-2

15. Pittsburgh 10-2

16. Wake Forest 10-2

17. Utah 9-3

18. N.C. State 9-3

19. San Diego State 11-1

20. Clemson 9-3

21. Houston 11-1

22. Arkansas 8-4

23. Kentucky 9-3

24. Louisiana 11-1

25. Texas A&M 8-4

