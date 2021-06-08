Countdown to West Virginia's Season Opener: No. 88 Shawn Terry

The West Virginia Mountaineers are 88 days from the 2021 season opener versus an old familiar rival, the Maryland Terrapins. As the countdown continues to kickoff by jersey numbers and Mountaineer moments, we highlight some of the greats ever to wear the old gold and blue. Today, we look at former wide receiver and return specialist, Shawn Terry.

By the time he graduated from WVU, Shawn Terry held every kickoff return record within the program. He was the first to return a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown and, in his junior year (2000), returned three for touchdowns, a mark that stands today and with an average of 28.8 yards per return now sits at No. 2 behind Shelton Gibsons 32.8 YPR who set the mark in 2015. Still, his 27.7 career yards per kickoff return sits atop the list.

Terry's four career kickoff returns for a TD are currently tied with Tavon Austin. Along with his brother Nate, he is one of six Mountaineers to return a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown (Shelton Gibson, Mario Alford, Tavon Austin, Kerry Marbury) and one of three to do it twice (Nate Terry and Tavon Austin).

Three of those kickoff returns for touchdowns came against rivals Pitt, Syracuse, and Maryland, while the fourth came in the win over Ole Miss in the 2000 Music City Bowl.

The receiver from Homestead, FL, finished his career with 1,747 kickoff return yards, placing him second all-time behind Tavon Austin's 2,407 yards. Additionally, he had 452 yards on 43 receptions.

