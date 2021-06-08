Countdown to West Virginia's Season Opener: No. 88 Shawn Terry

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

Countdown to Kickoff: No. 88 Shawn Terry

His three kickoff returns for touchdowns during the 2000 season remains a program record
Author:
Publish date:

The West Virginia Mountaineers are 88 days from the 2021 season opener versus an old familiar rival, the Maryland Terrapins. As the countdown continues to kickoff by jersey numbers and Mountaineer moments, we highlight some of the greats ever to wear the old gold and blue. Today, we look at former wide receiver and return specialist, Shawn Terry. 

By the time he graduated from WVU, Shawn Terry held every kickoff return record within the program. He was the first to return a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown and, in his junior year (2000), returned three for touchdowns, a mark that stands today and with an average of 28.8 yards per return now sits at No. 2 behind Shelton Gibsons 32.8 YPR who set the mark in 2015. Still, his 27.7 career yards per kickoff return sits atop the list. 

Terry's four career kickoff returns for a TD are currently tied with Tavon Austin. Along with his brother Nate, he is one of six Mountaineers to return a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown (Shelton Gibson, Mario Alford, Tavon Austin, Kerry Marbury) and one of three to do it twice (Nate Terry and Tavon Austin).

Three of those kickoff returns for touchdowns came against rivals Pitt, Syracuse, and Maryland, while the fourth came in the win over Ole Miss in the 2000 Music City Bowl. 

The receiver from Homestead, FL, finished his career with 1,747 kickoff return yards, placing him second all-time behind Tavon Austin's 2,407 yards. Additionally, he had 452 yards on 43 receptions. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

WVU Football
Football

Countdown to West Virginia's Season Opener: No. 88 Shawn Terry

Matt McCormick
Baseball

12 Mountaineers Earn 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Selections

Screen Shot 2021-06-08 at 9.37.17 AM
Recruiting

German TE Philip Okonkwo Feeling 'Good Vibes' from WVU Staff

Screen Shot 2021-06-08 at 10.48.53 AM
Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting: Inside the 2022 Class

USATSI_11320514_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

Highlights + Evaluation of Each 2022 WVU Football Commit

Screen Shot 2021-06-08 at 9.46.48 AM
Recruiting

2022 EDGE Justin Ested Talks WVU Camp, What's Next

Helmet
Football

Instant Analysis of WVU Commit Maurice Hamilton

358CDB11-6A64-4656-A8FB-D25EA5D5881C
Football

2022 OL Maurice Hamilton Commits to West Virginia