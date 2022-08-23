Cross-training is Key for WVU's DBs

When WVU safeties coach Dontae Wright spoke with the media on Monday, he was optimistic of the depth that his otherwise green room has.

"We try to teach multiple positions, just because we're so youthful," Wright said. "That's Jasir [Cox] and that's Aubrey [Burks]. Jasir has seen a lot of football and played a lot of positions. Jasir can go from SPEAR to go play WILL in our sub-packages. Now we become even faster.

"We're going to grab some people from positions that you wouldn't think about that gives us some length and some speed that we haven't had in those positions. It's coming from another room in our sub-package, which is exciting. Now you've got Davis [Mallinger] out on the field. You've got SPEAR. You've got both your CAT and your free on the field. Now you've got Jasir over at WILL. We pull that other piece in and now he's roaming in the middle of the field. Our defense now becomes really long and really athletic."

WVU S Aubrey Burks during Fall Camp. Julia Mellett - Sports Illustrated: FanNation - Mountaineers Now

Wright, defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley, defensive backs coach ShaDon Brown, and inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz have bridged the gap between designated position rooms to create a homogenous, multi-tasking defensive backfield.

"We talk about getting our best 11 on the field," Wright said. "Now we get an opportunity to do that. Instead of just saying, 'Hey. It's got to come from the safety room.' 'It's got to come from the SPEAR room.' No. Let's get our best football players on the field. Now we can tinker with that."

