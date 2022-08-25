Daniels Named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

West Virginia University quarterback JT Daniels was named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc., along with presenting sponsor A. O. Smith Corporation.

The Georgia transfer was 9-0 as a starter in his two seasons with the Bulldogs. Last Season, Daniels had the to-be 2022 National Champion Georgia Bulldogs off to a 5-0 start, throwing for 722 yards and seven touchdowns while completing 72.3% of his passes before he was sidelined due to an injured latissimus dorsi. Stetson Bennet IV took over the starting duties, and despite returning to full health weeks later, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart remained with Bennet in fear of losing momentum.

Daniels transferred to Georgia from USC where, as a true freshman, he threw for 2,672 yards and 14 touchdowns, completing 59.5% of his passes in 11 games with the Trojans.

Newly hired WVU offensive coordinator Graham Harrell was brought into USC as OC Daniels sophomore season. He tossed for 215 yards and a touchdown in the 2019 season opener versus Fresno State before suffering a season-ending in the second quarter.

Daniels has thrown for 4,840 yards and 32 touchdowns for his career.

The 2022 award winner will be presented the Golden Arm Award trophy by The Johnny Unitas Educational Foundation President, John Unitas, Jr., at the Golden Arm Award banquet and celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, Maryland on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

