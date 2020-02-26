Dante Stills Releases Highlight Video

Dante Stills is fresh off a 2019 campaign that did not fail to disappoint. The Fairmont native racked up all sorts of accolades during his sophomore season. The most notable being, All-Big 12 Second team honors. His teammate and brother, Darius Stills elected to forgo the NFL Draft and play one last season with Dante.

With a caption entitled, "loading..." and his final season with his brother, Mountaineer fans can hope for a breakout junior season. Stills’s first two seasons in Morgantown totaled for 40 tackles, 18 for loss, 10 sacks and 3 forced fumbles. His junior season is foreshadowing something special.