Dante Stills Releases Highlight Video

Anthony G. Halkias

Dante Stills is fresh off a 2019 campaign that did not fail to disappoint.  The Fairmont native racked up all sorts of accolades during his sophomore season.  The most notable being, All-Big 12 Second team honors.  His teammate and brother, Darius Stills elected to forgo the NFL Draft and play one last season with Dante.  

With a caption entitled, "loading..." and his final season with his brother, Mountaineer fans can hope for a breakout junior season.  Stills’s first two seasons in Morgantown totaled for 40 tackles, 18 for loss, 10 sacks and 3 forced fumbles.  His junior season is foreshadowing something special.    

West Virginia, Texas Game Thread

Gives us your predictions and your thoughts throughout the game as the No. 20 Mountaineers take on the Longhorns

Christopher Hall

ZA_Campbell

West Virginia, TCU Game Thread

Give us your predictions, ask us questions and discuss the game with fellow Mountaineer fans

Christopher Hall

ZA_Campbell

Zarbnisky pacing Mountaineers at the plate this season

Senior outfielder and pitcher Braden Zarbnisky has propelled West Virginia at the plate so far this season.

Quinn Burkitt

Work Ethic is Key to Success as History Shows

West Virginia is looking to avoid issues that caused large amounts of attrition from a year ago

Schuyler Callihan

Former Mountaineers React to WVU Late Season Collapse

Things are spiraling out of control quickly in Morgantown

Schuyler Callihan

Jevon Carter Needs More Minutes in Phoenix

Former Mountaineer, Jevon Carter hasn't been getting the minutes he deserves, but why?

Anthony G. Halkias

No. 20 West Virginia Bounced in Austin as Road Struggles Continue

West Virginia had no answers for a hot Texas team

Christopher Hall

Halk35

West Virginia Mauled by No. 2 Baylor

The Mountaineers ran into a steaming hot Baylor team on Monday inside the Coliseum

Quinn Burkitt

Halk35

Adams Completes Unbeaten Regular Season

Sophomore joins Hall of Famer with third perfect campaign in school history

Daniel Woods

Colton McKivitz NFL Combine Updates

Keeping a close eye on star West Virginia offensive lineman throughout the 2020 NFL Combine

Schuyler Callihan