Darius Stills and Tykee Smith Earn Sporting News All-American Honors

West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills and defensive back Tykee Smith named to the Sporting News All-American teams
On Tuesday, West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills and defensive back Tykee Smith were named to the Sporting News All-American team.

Stills finished his senior season with 22 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, and 3.5 sacks and was the anchor in the middle of the defensive line that held their opponents to 126.2 yards on the ground in the Big 12 Conference.

Smith had a team-leading two interceptions on the year and was second on the team in tackles (61), solo tackles (33), and tackles for a loss with 8.0. The sophomore tallied at least one tackle for a loss in six of the nine games, and both interceptions came in the endzone.

Tykee Smith, Darius Stills, and the Mountaineers head to Memphis for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl to take on the Army Black Knights on December 31 at 4:00 pm EST on ESPN.

Tykee Smith 2020 Accolades

Pro Football Focus First Team All-American

First Team All-Big 12 Conference

Darius Stills 2020 Accolades

First Team All-Big 12 Conference

Big 12 Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year Honors.

Bleacher Report's 2020 College Football All-American

ESPN All-American

USA Today First Team All-American

AP First Team All-American

