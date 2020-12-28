Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Search

Darius Stills Earns AP First Team All-American

West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills named to the AP First Team All-American team
Author:
Publish date:

On Monday, West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills was the first Mountaineer to be named to the AP First Team All-American since Tavon Austin in 2012. 

The Fairmont, WV native finished his senior season with 22 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, and 3.5 sacks and was the anchor in the middle of the defensive line that held their opponents to 126.2 yards on the ground in the Big 12.

"What has been really rewarding for me as a coach is, Darius, if you look at his stats, his stats really aren’t as good as they were a year ago, but he's played within the scheme of the defense, and as an overall football player he's played much better, and so he's bought into what we're doing from a schematic standpoint," said West Virginia head coach Neal Brown during his Liberty Bowl press conference.  

"He's been unselfish in that standpoint, but even though his stats are down, he's still getting rewarded because whether it's coaches, media members, NFL personnel, whoever voting on these rewards understands that the level of football he's playing and how he's affecting the game, or how he's affecting opposing offensive even though his stats maybe are a little bit down. I just don't think that his statistics tell the story. I'm glad he's getting rewarded for his level of play, not necessarily his numbers."

Stills has tallied 82 total tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks throughout his illustrious career. He has one more opportunity to add to his totals as the Mountaineers take on the Army Black Knights in the Liberty on December 31 at 4:00 pm on ESPN.

Darius Stills 2020 Accolades

First Team All-Big 12 Conference 

Big 12 Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year Honors.

Bleacher Report's 2020 College Football All-American

ESPN All-American

USA Today First Team All-American

AP First Team All-American

West Virginia AP All-American First Team Selections

2020 – Darius Stills, DL

2012 – Tavon Austin, All-Purpose

2006 – Dan Mozes, OC, Steve Slaton, Running Back

2003 – Grant Wiley, LB

1996 – Canute Curtis, LB

1994 – Todd Sauerbrun, P

1992 – Mike Compton, OL

1985 – Brian Jozwiak, OL

1982 – Darryl Talley, LB

1970 – Jim Braxton, TE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Nov 14, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers safety Tykee Smith (23) celebrates after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

Tyke Smith Earns Third Team AP All-American

USATSI_14152232_168388579_lowres
Basketball

West Virginia Falls in Latest Coaches Poll

West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Darius Stills (56) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the second quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

Darius Stills Earns AP First Team All-American

USATSI_15351788_168388579_lowres
Basketball

New AP Top 25 Released

10493250-large
Basketball

WATCH: WVU Alum Kevin Jones Gives Take on 2020-21 Team

USATSI_14001614_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Predicting Where WVU Will be Ranked in the New AP Top 25

Neal Brown
Football

Neal Brown Previews the Army Black Knights

Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) celebrates with offensive guard Quinton Spain (67) after scoring a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 16

USATSI_14937229_168388579_lowres
Football

West Virginia Releases Depth Chart for Bowl Game vs Army