Darius Stills Earns Walter Camp All-American Honors

West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills earned Second Team Walter Camp All-American status.

The Fairmont, WV native finished his senior season with 25 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, and 3.5 sacks and was the anchor in the middle of the defensive line that held their opponents to 126.2 yards on the ground in the Big 12 Conference.

Darius Stills 2020 Accolades

First Team All-Big 12 Conference

Big 12 Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year Honors.

Bleacher Report's 2020 College Football All-American

ESPN All-American

USA Today First Team All-American

AP First Team All-American

Second Team Walter Camp All-American

