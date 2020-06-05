MountaineerMaven
Darius Stills Makes Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List

Christopher Hall

West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Still was one of 42 candidates (16 linebackers, 15 defensive backs and 11 defensive linemen) named to the Lott Impact Watch List Friday (June 5) afternoon.

The award, which was founded in 2004 by the Pacific Club IMPACT foundation is named after Pro Football Hall of Fame member Ronnie Lott and is awarded to college football's Defensive IMPACT player of the year. 

The Lott Trophy is the only college football award to equally recognize athletic performance and the personal character attributes of the player as is characterized by the acronym IMPACT for integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community, and tenacity. 

The Fairmont, WV native finished the 2019 season with 47 tackles and a team-leading 14.5 tackles for loss and tied for the team lead in sacks with seven to earn All-Big 12 First Team selection. Additionally recorded five quarterback hurries, a forced fumble, two pass breakups, and a blocked field goal. 

Stills recorded career-highs in solo tackles (7) tackles (10), tackles for loss (3) and sacks (3) in a near upset win over the No. 12 Baylor Bears last season. 

Stills was also recently named to  2020 All-Big 12 Conference first team by Athlon Sports. 

