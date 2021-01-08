Darius Stills Secures Consensus All-American

West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills was recognized by the NCAA as a Consensus All-American, the first to establish the honor since running back Steve Staton and offensive lineman Dan Mozes earned the honors in 2006.

“This is a proud moment for Darius, his family and the WVU football program,” West Virginia head coach Neal Brown in a release by the Athletics Communications Department. “He is very deserving of Consensus All-America honors. He has been a great representative of the Mountaineer football program on and off the field, the University and the state. We are proud of Darius and what he has meant to this program, especially that he will be leaving WVU with his degree.”

The Fairmont, WV native finished the 2020 season with 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, and an interception and ended his Mountaineer career with 85 tackles, including 25.5 tackles for a loss, 21 of those came in the last two seasons, and 11.5 sacks.

Darius Stills 2020 Accolades

AP First-Team All-Big 12 Conference

Coaches First-Team All-Big 12 Conference

Big 12 Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year

Bleacher Report's 2020 College Football All-American

ESPN All-American

Sporting News First Team All-American

USA Today First-Team All-American

AP First-Team All-American

Coaches First-Team All-American

Second Team Walter Camp All-American

West Virginia University Football Consensus All-Americans

1919 - Ira Errett “Rat” Rodgers (FB)

1955 – Bruce Bosely (DT)

1982 – Darryl Talley (LB)

1985 – Brian Jozwiak (OL)

1992 – Mike Compton (C)

1994 – Todd Sauerbrun (P)

1995 – Aaron Beasley (CB)

1996 – Canute Curtis (LB)

2003 – Grant Wiley (LB)

2006 – Dan Mozes (C) , Steve Slaton (RB)

2020 – Darius Stills (DL)

