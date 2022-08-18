Skip to main content

Doege Finds a New Home

Former West Virginia quarterback Jarrett Doege lands in the Sun Belt

Jarrett Doege, the former West Virginia University Mountaineers starting quarterback, is transferring to Troy after leaving Western Kentucky earlier in the week and was granted immediate eligibility according to Josh Boutwell of the Troy Messenger.  

Doege entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in December after he was second in the Big 12 Conference in passing yards per game the last two seasons at WVU and finished his Mountaineer career with 6,453 passing yards, ranking him fifth all-time in WVU history, 40 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions.

He chose Western Kentucky in January and was in competition with Florida transfer Austin Reed during the offseason and into fall camp. 

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Casey Legg 2022 Fall Camp Day 14
Football

WATCH: Casey Legg 2022 Fall Camp Day 14

By Christopher Hall
Rashad Ajayi 2022 Fall Camp Day 14
Football

WATCH: Rashad Ajayi Fall Camp Day 14

By Christopher Hall
Brian Polendey 2022 Fall Camp Day 14
Football

WATCH: Brian Polendey 2022 Fall Camp Day 14

By Christopher Hall
Aug 18 Jasir Cox Presser
Football

WATCH: Jasir Cox 2022 Fall Camp Day 14

By Christopher Hall
Jasir Cox
Football

Jasir Cox is Creating His Own Legacy

By Julia Mellett
Tony Mathis Jr.
Football

Projecting WVU's Week 1 Offensive Depth Chart

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_2600
Football

ESPN's Greg McElroy Lists Five Reasons Why WVU is a 'Dangerous Team' in 2022

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_16965925_168388579_lowres
Football

Virginia Tech Names WV Native Starting Quarterback

By Schuyler Callihan