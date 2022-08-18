Doege Finds a New Home

Jarrett Doege, the former West Virginia University Mountaineers starting quarterback, is transferring to Troy after leaving Western Kentucky earlier in the week and was granted immediate eligibility according to Josh Boutwell of the Troy Messenger.

Doege entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in December after he was second in the Big 12 Conference in passing yards per game the last two seasons at WVU and finished his Mountaineer career with 6,453 passing yards, ranking him fifth all-time in WVU history, 40 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions.

He chose Western Kentucky in January and was in competition with Florida transfer Austin Reed during the offseason and into fall camp.

