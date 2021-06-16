Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

Doege Named in Sporting News Top 25 QB's

WVU QB Jarret Doege is named one of the top QB's in the country
Author:
Publish date:

On Wednesday, West Virginia quarterback Jarrett Doege landed in Sporting News Top 25 quarterbacks for the 2021 season at No. 23. He finished the abbreviated 2020 season with 2,587 yards with 14 touchdowns on 63.9% passing. 

The Lubbock, TX native transferred to West Virginia in 2019 after playing his first two seasons at Bowling Green. He appeared in four games and started in the final three games of the 2019 season, finishing with a 2-1 record, including a win at nationally-ranked Kansas State. 

As a sophomore, he became the first Bowling Green QB to start every game for the program since 2015 and led the MAC in passing yards (2,260) and passing touchdowns (27). 

Click Here for the full Sporting News Story

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Alonzo Addae
Football

Addae Named to Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List

West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Jarret Doege (2) drops back to pass during the first quarter of a game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Football

Doege Named in Sporting News Top 25 QB's

WVU G Deuce McBride
Basketball

OFFICIAL: Miles McBride Invited to the 2021 NBA Draft Combine

Mountaineer Field
Football

BREAKING: Mountaineer Field Returns to Full Capacity

Jarel Williams
Recruiting

WVU Commit Jarel Williams Discusses His First Visit to Morgantown

USATSI_16254983_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Manoah Tosses Solid Outing vs Red Sox

Mark Goetz
Uncategorized

Mark Goetz Earns All-American Honors

Screen Shot 2021-06-14 at 4.09.46 PM
Area 304+

2022 Safety Shows Heavy Interest in WVU Following Official Visit