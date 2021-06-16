Doege Named in Sporting News Top 25 QB's

WVU QB Jarret Doege is named one of the top QB's in the country

On Wednesday, West Virginia quarterback Jarrett Doege landed in Sporting News Top 25 quarterbacks for the 2021 season at No. 23. He finished the abbreviated 2020 season with 2,587 yards with 14 touchdowns on 63.9% passing.

The Lubbock, TX native transferred to West Virginia in 2019 after playing his first two seasons at Bowling Green. He appeared in four games and started in the final three games of the 2019 season, finishing with a 2-1 record, including a win at nationally-ranked Kansas State.

As a sophomore, he became the first Bowling Green QB to start every game for the program since 2015 and led the MAC in passing yards (2,260) and passing touchdowns (27).

