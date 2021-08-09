Doug Nester Details his Early Recruitment and the Decision to Transfer to WVU

The Virginia Tech transfer explains the moving parts behind the scenes that led to him becoming a Mountaineer

Morgantown, WV - West Virginia offensive lineman Doug Nester found his way back to West Virginia after spending his first two years with an old bitter WVU rival, Virginia Tech.

On Monday, Nester met with the media for the first time since arriving in Morgantown, and he explained why he left Virginia Tech. The reason I decided to transfer - it was a lot of factors, but mostly my relationship with the coaching staff was not very well and playing time,” said Nester. “I was getting rotated a lot without really ever given a reason to why. So, that ultimately led me to transferring.”

In his initial recruitment process, he also noted that once running back coach Ja'Juan Seider left for Penn State, he “never got much communication from that coaching staff but “whenever Neal Brown and them got here, their first stop was to me and Darnell (Wright) back in Huntington. So, that was pretty big and played a big role for me coming back here,”

Nester highlighted his friends were another reason for choosing West Virginia.

“I have a bunch of high school friends - Wyatt Milum, Graeson Malashevich, and Owen Chafin, and it’s a bunch of people I’ve grown up with, so this was a pretty obvious choice to come to.

The Kenova West Virginia native stated he was welcomed with opened arms by the Mountaineer coaching staff but, “The strength staff is a little bit more, ‘you got to prove it, or you can’t be here,’ which is great, and I love that, but all the players were very open.”

“It’s very different here – just everything we’ve done so far,” continued Nester. “Even coming in the winter was basically like being an incoming freshman again. Having to earn the trust of all new guys and getting to know everybody again – a whole new coaching staff, a whole new strength staff, so it was a pretty difficult process.”

One of the differences between West Virginia and Virginia Tech is coaching, according to Nester.

“Here is much more detail-oriented to our blocking style. So, yeah, I’ve been coached up a lot more on just the finer details of my game that I needed to improve.”

While getting adjusted off the field, the biggest adjustment on the field is chemistry.

“Everybody you play with is going to be different in how they move and how they step and everything, so trying to not step on toes or anything like that is basically the hard part,” said Nester. “You have to get used to the people you’re playing beside.”

Doug Nester and the Mountaineers open the season September 4 on the road versus Maryland at 3:30 pm and broadcasting on ESPN.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @WVUonSI and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly