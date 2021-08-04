ESPN Releases 2021 Preseason Top 25 Power Rankings

On Tuesday, ESPN released its 2021 College Football Top 25 Preseason Power Rankings. The University of Alabama Crimson Tide took the top spot, followed by Oklahoma, Clemson, Georgia, and Ohio State to round out the top 5. The SEC leads all conferences with six members ranked within the top 25, followed by the Big Ten with five. The Pac 12 holds four spots, and the Big 12 and ACC claim three.

West Virginia has three opponents listed in ESPN's Power Rankings, all within the Big 12, two of which are ranked in the top 10. Oklahoma sits at No. 2 while Iowa State comes in at seventh and Texas sneaks in No. 21.

ESPN 2021 College Football Top 25 Preseason Power Rankings

1. Alabama

2. Oklahoma

3. Clemson

4. Georgia

5. Ohio State

6. Texas A&M

7. Iowa State

8. Oregon

9. Notre Dame

10. North Carolina

11. Cincinnati

12. Florida

13. USC

14. LSU

15. Miami

16. Wisconsin

17. Indiana

18. Iowa

19. Washington

20. Penn State

21. Texas

22. Coastal Carolina

23. Louisiana

24. Ole Miss

25. Arizona State

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @WVUonSI and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly