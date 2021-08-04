ESPN Releases 2021 Preseason Top 25 Power Rankings

Sports Illustrated home
ESPN Releases 2021 Top 25 Preseason Power Rankings

West Vriginia is scheduled to meet three of the top 25 teams
On Tuesday, ESPN released its 2021 College Football Top 25 Preseason Power Rankings. The University of Alabama Crimson Tide took the top spot, followed by Oklahoma, Clemson, Georgia, and Ohio State to round out the top 5. The SEC leads all conferences with six members ranked within the top 25, followed by the Big Ten with five. The Pac 12 holds four spots, and the Big 12 and ACC claim three.

West Virginia has three opponents listed in ESPN's Power Rankings, all within the Big 12, two of which are ranked in the top 10. Oklahoma sits at No. 2 while Iowa State comes in at seventh and Texas sneaks in No. 21.

ESPN 2021 College Football Top 25 Preseason Power Rankings 

1. Alabama 

2. Oklahoma 

3. Clemson 

4. Georgia 

5. Ohio State 

6. Texas A&M 

7. Iowa State 

8. Oregon 

9. Notre Dame 

10. North Carolina 

11. Cincinnati 

12. Florida 

13. USC

14. LSU

15. Miami

16. Wisconsin 

17. Indiana 

18. Iowa

19. Washington 

20. Penn State 

21. Texas

22. Coastal Carolina 

23. Louisiana 

24. Ole Miss

25. Arizona State 

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) makes a catch against Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Shaun Wade (24) during the first quarter in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
