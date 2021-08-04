ESPN Releases 2021 Preseason Top 25 Power Rankings

ESPN Releases 2021 Top 25 Preseason Power Rankings
On Tuesday, ESPN released its 2021 College Football Top 25 Preseason Power Rankings. The University of Alabama Crimson Tide took the top spot, followed by Oklahoma, Clemson, Georgia, and Ohio State to round out the top 5. The SEC leads all conferences with six members ranked within the top 25, followed by the Big Ten with five. The Pac 12 holds four spots, and the Big 12 and ACC claim three.
West Virginia has three opponents listed in ESPN's Power Rankings, all within the Big 12, two of which are ranked in the top 10. Oklahoma sits at No. 2 while Iowa State comes in at seventh and Texas sneaks in No. 21.
ESPN 2021 College Football Top 25 Preseason Power Rankings
1. Alabama
2. Oklahoma
3. Clemson
4. Georgia
5. Ohio State
6. Texas A&M
7. Iowa State
8. Oregon
9. Notre Dame
10. North Carolina
11. Cincinnati
12. Florida
13. USC
14. LSU
15. Miami
16. Wisconsin
17. Indiana
18. Iowa
19. Washington
20. Penn State
21. Texas
22. Coastal Carolina
23. Louisiana
24. Ole Miss
25. Arizona State
