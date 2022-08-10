Former Walk-On Preston Fox Continues to Climb the Depth Chart

Morgantown, WV - Throughout the spring practice period, WVU football head coach Neal Brown continuously mentioned walk-on wide receiver Preston Fox as one of the standouts of the day’s practice. Then, Fox backed up Brown’s words in the annual Gold and Blue Spring Game, showcasing his talents by opening the game with a 50-yard reception, then a tough 39-yard reception down the sideline. He finished the afternoon with five catches for 117 yards and a touchdown.

West Virginia receiver Preston Fox taking a hit from receivers coach Tony Washington during fall camp. Julia Mellett - Sports Illustrated: FanNation - Mountaineers Now

The Morgantown native earned a scholarship following intrasquad scrimmage, and according to receivers coach Tony Washington, Fox has carried the momentum into fall camp and has worked his way up the depth chart.

“I think Preston Fox is really a plug and play guy,” said Washington. “Any time somebody gets down, he’s able to go in. He’s one of the few guys in that room who knows all four spots. I trust him to go in there and back up all four positions. He has a great pair of hands he never drops the ball. He’s came a long way as a route runner. He was always a good route runner but now he’s even better. He’s learning the little things to get open. He’s being more physical, and I think it’s paying off for him.”

Washington also noted that Fox could potentially see the field in the season opener versus Pitt in the renewal of the Backyard Brawl.

