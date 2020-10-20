SI.com
MountaineerMaven
Four Mountaineers Named To FWAA Freshman All-America Watch List

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia University Mountaineers have four named to the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Freshman  All-American Team Watch List. 

Two are along the offensive line with redshirt freshman starting left tackle Brandon Yates and true freshman Zach Frazier, who has started at left guard and center this season. The two have helped pave the way for a rushing attack that is averaging 189.3 yards per game. 

Redshirt freshman BANDIT Jared Bartlett and true freshman defensive end Akheem Mesidor round out the list. Both Mountaineers have been an intricate part of a West Virginia defense's success that ranks number one in the country in total yards allowed at 240.3 yards per game. 

Mesidor has tallied 15 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, and a team-leading four sacks, while Bartlett has registered nine tackles on the season, tied with Bartlett for second on the team with 4.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks through the first four games of the season. 

